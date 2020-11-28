Mumbai: Minor hacks into shop’s system, JJB makes him sign bond of good behaviour

About two in three respondents stated that office laptops/ desktops (66 per cent) and personal devices (58 per cent)posed a challenge to protectin a remote environment, followed by cloud applications at 42 per cent, according to the study. (Image: Bloomberg)

In one of the swiftest disposals in cases of cybercrime, a 17-year-old boy who had hacked into the system of a coffee shop on September 1, and transferred money to his gift card, was found guilty by a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Thursday.

After a day-long hearing, the JJB asked the teenager to sign a bond of good behaviour for Rs 15,000 for a year and undergo counselling at an NGO for two years.

An officer from Bandra Kurla Complex cyber police station said that a coffee shop owner had approached them, stating that someone had hacked into their system on September 1. In his complaint, the owner said that the hacker had transferred money from the gift card of the shop to his own gift card.

Cyber police under Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), Rashmi Karandikar, had investigated the matter. Based on technical intelligence, police tracked down the locality but had to conduct a recce of four days in order to zero in on the minor accused.

The teenager told police that he would go to the coffee shop where, using a duplicate SIM card, he would transfer money from the shop gift card to his own. He told police that he had learnt about the hacking method by watching online tutorial videos.

Police said that the 17-year-old told them that he wanted the money to treat his friends and party. The boy, who had recently cleared Class XII, was good at studies and pursuing a specialised course when the incident took place, police added.

