Mumbai: Minor boy ‘rescued’ from jewellery manufacturing unit

A 15-year-old boy, employed at a unit manufacturing imitation jewellery, was rescued by the Mumbai Police on Sunday. Jankalyan Foundation, an NGO in Kandivali (East), received information that a jewellery making unit in Hanuman Nagar had employed an underage boy, following which the police was informed.

Advertising

On searching the premises, the police found a boy polishing imitation jewellery using an electrical machine, officers at Samta Nagar police station said. They added that the boy was being made to do “dangerous work unsuited for his age, while being confined in a small room”.

On being questioned, the boy said he had come with his friend from a village in Rajasthan to visit Mumbai. The friend, who works at the jewellery unit, then persuaded him to join as well. The boy was placed in CWC custody, sources said.