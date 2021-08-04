Mumbai: Minor booked for throwing newborn off second-floor bathroom in Virar

A 16-year-old girl has been booked on murder charges for allegedly throwing her newborn from the second-floor bathroom of her house in Virar (West), the police said Wednesday.

The girl, the police said, had hidden her pregnancy from her family by wearing loose-fitted clothes. On Tuesday, she threw her baby immediately after giving birth around 11 am because she was scared of getting caught, they added.

The infant, a girl, was spotted in the building’s duct area about 20 minutes later by local residents who alerted the police control room. Though the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, she died around 12.30 pm, the police said.

A detection team of the Virar police, which made inquiries and checked the toilets and bathrooms of some houses based on leads, said there were three pregnant women in the residential society at the time. The CCTV cameras installed on its premises did not show any person entering or leaving the gated society, manned by a guard, they said. Hence, officials suspected someone from the housing society had abandoned the baby.

During the investigation, the police team spotted bloodstains in a bathroom and its window grille and zeroed down on the minor girl, who initially denied the matter. After the police took her to a gynaecologist, she allegedly revealed that she was pregnant and had thrown her baby as she did not want to get caught. The girl’s mother and siblings have claimed they were completely unaware that she was pregnant, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against the girl under section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code so far. “We will be registering another FIR on rape charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against her boyfriend because the girl is a minor and her consent does not matter,” an officer from Virar police station said.

Currently, the minor has been admitted to a hospital and her health condition is said to be stable. She will be discharged soon, the police said.