Mumbai: Ministerial bungalows receive water supply with low pressure

The affected bungalows include those of Chandrakant Patil, Babanrao Lonikar, Vijay Kumar Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Dhananjay Munde and the Shiv Sena party office. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) The affected bungalows include those of Chandrakant Patil, Babanrao Lonikar, Vijay Kumar Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Dhananjay Munde and the Shiv Sena party office. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Following an issue with the water supply line, several ministerial bungalows located opposite Mantralaya have been receiving water supply with low pressure for last few days. However, the civic body claimed the issue has been resolved. The affected bungalows include those of minister Chandrakant Patil, Babanrao Lonikar, Vijay Kumar Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Dhananjay Munde and the Shiv Sena party office.

Munde’s office raised the issue Thursday, stating the water supply has been inconveniencing its staff and visitors. “The issue has been going on for past five-six days. The water is being supplied with very low pressure. Since large number of people visit the Opposition leader, it has been inconveniencing a lot,” said Prashant Joshi, Munde’s PRO.

Joshi added that despite multiple complaints to the civic body for last few days, the issue has not resolved. He also said that the civic body did not give any intimation about the issue. A staff from Lonikar’s office said local civic officials visited the bungalow on Thursday and promised to resolve the issue.

Officials from the civic body said that for last three days, it has been providing water supply through water tankers to these bungalows. “For the last two-three days, we sent three water tankers every day for these bungalows. Today, we have sent six water tankers as there was more demand,” said an official. Another official said that since the additional water supply line was disconnected, the water supply was affected.

“There was technical issue that has been resolved now. The complaints of the water supply with low pressure have been coming in after we took the tunneling work of Powai to Veravali in the last week of September. But, we haven’t reduced the total water supply to the city,” said A Tawadia, hydraulic engineer of the BMC.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App