Mumbai minister urges BMC to lift water cut, body considering proposal

Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday to lift the 10 per cent water cut in the city, saying that the seven lakes supplying Mumbai have reached 50 per cent capacity — 7.35 lakh million litres — after recent rainfall.

Sources said the BMC is considering withdrawing the water cut after receiving a letter from Sagar, and there will be an announcement about this by Friday. “The water stock in lakes is adequate and we can consider rolling back the water cut. However, the final decision will be announced before the Standing Committee on Friday,” said a senior BMC official.

Sagar, who is MLA from Charkop Assembly constituency, in his letter to the civic body said the water cut was imposed when the stock in the lakes had decreased. “…there are two more months of monsoon left, and we are hopeful of getting enough rain, which may increase the water level. The BMC should now roll back the water cut and provide relief to residents of Mumbai,” he said in the letter, adding that residents of suburban areas are the worst-affected by the cut.

Mumbai was heading towards water crises due to the delayed monsoon. On June 27, the lakes had only 4.95 per cent water left. But last week, Tulsi, one of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai, had overflowed.

According to data available with the Hydraulic Engineering Department, the current water stock is 50.78 per cent, as of July 18. On July 18, 2018, the stock in the seven lakes was 10.92 million litres (75.46 per cent), and in 2017 on the same date, it was 10.28 (71.05 per cent) million litres.

Last November, the BMC had imposed a 10 per cent water cut in supply and 15 per cent in timing after the water stock in lakes had decreased.