Mumbai: Minimum temperature touches 22°C

The minimum temperature recorded in Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, was 22 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. (File/Representational Image) The minimum temperature recorded in Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, was 22 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. (File/Representational Image)

Mumbai recorded above normal temperature for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The minimum temperature recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was 22.4 degrees Celsius — the highest minimum recorded in February after 2016. This was was 4.6 degrees above normal.

According to the weather bureau, the minimum temperature could rise to 23-24 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded in Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, was 22 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. In the last decade, the highest night temperature was recorded on February 27, 2014, at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast the day temperature at 34-35 degrees Cesius in the next 48 hours. The weather bureau has said above normal temperature will continue this week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.