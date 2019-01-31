Mumbai: At 15.4 degrees Celsius, city feels the chill

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, a sudden dip as the mercury had been hovering around 17-18 degrees Celsius for the past three days. On Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 15.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius.

Advertising

Weathermen have said the minimum temperature will hover around 15-16 degrees Celsius during the weekend. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 19.2 degrees Celsius. A day before, it was 18.6 degrees Celsius. Colaba recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 19.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The maximum temperature in the city was around 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. It has not shown any deviation for the past one week.

The maximum temperatures recorded by the Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 31.4 and 31.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.