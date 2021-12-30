Mumbai: Minimum temperature dips to 17.4 degrees Celsius

he all-time lowest minimum temperature in December-month was recorded on December 20, 1949, at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

THE MINIMUM temperature in the city dropped to 17.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, the lowest this season so far.

Before Wednesday, the lowest minimum temperature was 17.9 degrees Celsius recorded on December 23. The lowest minimum temperature last year was 15 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 16.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature in December-month was recorded on December 20, 1949, at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the seven-day forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will rise by one-two degrees Celsius over the next few days. A partly cloudy sky is likely on January 1. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature, a degree below normal, on Wednesday at 30.3 degrees Celsius.

After two days of thunderstorms and lightning in the Vidarbha region, the remaining week is likely to remain dry, said the Met department.