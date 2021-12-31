Mumbai: Minimum temperature crosses 20 degree Celsius

On the last day of the month, the minimum or night temperature in Mumbai crossed the 20-degree Celsius mark. On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded by the IMD was 21.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal. The mean minimum temperature for December is 18.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the seven-day forecast, night temperature will increase to 22 degrees Celsius in the first week of January.

From Thursday, the minimum temperature in the city has been rising.

The maximum temperature also increased slightly on Friday, and was a degree above normal at 32.4 degrees Celsius, recorded by the Santacruz observatory. The mean maximum temperature for December is 32.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature dropped to 17.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, the lowest this season. The lowest minimum temperature last year was 15 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 16.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 20, 1949, at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai remained in the moderate category at 190.