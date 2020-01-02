Mumbai: Minimum temp drops to 15°C, may dip further in next 3-4 days

Mumbai wakes up to a chilly new year day. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty) Mumbai wakes up to a chilly new year day. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty)

The city woke up to chilly morning Wednesday as the minimum temperature dip to 15 degrees Celsius on the first day of the year.

The weather department said the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius throughout the week and has predicted a further dip in minimum temperatures over next three-four days across the state. According to the 24-hour forecast, the minimum temperature may drop to 14 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 2.1 degree below normal, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees below normal recorded during this time of the year.

In 2019, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on January 19 at 13.4 degrees Celsius.

In Mumbai, the lowest temperature was recorded at Borivali East at 13.19 degrees, followed by Kandivali East at 13.77 degrees. The Panvel station in Navi Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 11.03 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius for most days in November and December. On the last day of December, the temperature dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Officials from the IMD said rain, drop in temperature over the northern plains and snowfall along the Himalayan range had an impact on the wind pattern and brought cool northerly winds to Mumbai. Nasik was the coldest in the state at 10 degrees Celsius, followed by Chandrapur at 11 degrees.

The all-time lowest minimum temperature in January was recorded in 1962 at 7.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest for the decade was recorded on January 29, 2012, at 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, after a gap of three days, Mumbai again recorded ‘poor’ air quality index at 204 Wednesday. According to the data released by System of Air Quality, Weather Forecasting and Research, Mumbai witnessed 23 days of ‘very poor’ AQI in 2019, and 36 in ‘poor’ category.

