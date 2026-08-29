Farm-supplied milk price in Mumbai to go up to Rs 110 per litre, after Rs 9 wholesale hike

Price of farm-supplied milk in Mumbai is set to rise (Representative image: Unsplash)

From September 1, your daily supply of milk in Mumbai will pinch your pocket even more. The Bombay Milk Producers Association (BMPA) has decided to raise the wholesale price of milk from dairies and local farms in Mumbai by Rs 9 per litre, moving from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre, starting Tuesday.

This, the BMPA says, is to meet the rising feed and cattle maintenance costs.

The hike, coming right before the festive season, is likely to hit consumers dearly.

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The retail prices for direct farm-supplied milk could shoot up to Rs 110 per litre.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra’s biggest cooperative milk union Gokul raised the retail price of its buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre, pushing the price to Rs 78 per litre in Mumbai and Pune.