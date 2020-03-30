Follow Us:
Sunday, March 29, 2020
COVID19

Walking home: Who they are, why they are leaving

“There is no ration, we waited for a week but there was no way to continue living without food. Also, I have two children back home, worried about their well-being.”

| Mumbai | Updated: March 30, 2020 3:34:16 am
mumbai migrant workers, coronnavirus outbreak, india lockdown, walking home, indian express news Pushpendra, a labourer.

Pushpendra
Profession: Labourer
Earning: Rs 500 a day; Headed towards: Jhabua

mumbai migrant workers, coronnavirus outbreak, india lockdown, walking home, indian express news Siddharth Singh works in a canteen.

Siddharth Singh
Profession: Works in a canteen
Earning: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month; Headed towards: Udaipur

Why he left: “We have been asked to leave by our landlord, employer. At least at home, we have our families. Marenge toh unke paas marenge.”

mumbai migrant workers, coronnavirus outbreak, india lockdown, walking home, indian express news Ram Mendhe works in a brick kiln in Gujarat.

Ram Mendhe
Profession: Works in a brick kiln in Gujarat
Earning: Varies; Headed towards: Village in Maharashtra

Why he left: “No work and we do not know for how long it will continue. I was with a group of 14, including children.”

mumbai migrant workers, coronnavirus outbreak, india lockdown, walking home, indian express news Gopal Dawar, a labourer.

Gopal Dawar
Profession: Labourer
Earning: Rs 500 when he gets work; Headed towards: Jhabua

Why he left: “I am leaving because I have no supplies or savings left anymore. This is because I have not got any work since the Janata curfew.”

