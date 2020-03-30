Walking home: Who they are, why they are leaving

Pushpendra, a labourer. Pushpendra, a labourer.

Pushpendra

Profession: Labourer

Earning: Rs 500 a day; Headed towards: Jhabua

Why he left: “There is no ration, we waited for a week but there was no way to continue living without food. Also, I have two children back home, worried about their well-being.”

Siddharth Singh

Profession: Works in a canteen

Earning: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month; Headed towards: Udaipur

Why he left: “We have been asked to leave by our landlord, employer. At least at home, we have our families. Marenge toh unke paas marenge.”

Ram Mendhe

Profession: Works in a brick kiln in Gujarat

Earning: Varies; Headed towards: Village in Maharashtra

Why he left: “No work and we do not know for how long it will continue. I was with a group of 14, including children.”

Gopal Dawar

Profession: Labourer

Earning: Rs 500 when he gets work; Headed towards: Jhabua

Why he left: “I am leaving because I have no supplies or savings left anymore. This is because I have not got any work since the Janata curfew.”

