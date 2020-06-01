Mumbai: Migrant worker dies, 20 of her co-passengers in mini-truck in quarantine

“She tested positive for Covid-19 and died on May 22,” said Dr Kapil Ahir, medical officer (public health) in Nashik. (Representational) “She tested positive for Covid-19 and died on May 22,” said Dr Kapil Ahir, medical officer (public health) in Nashik. (Representational)

After a 61-year-old migrant worker, who travelled from Mumbai to Nashik, died in a Nashik government hospital on May 22, district officials have set out to quarantine at least 20 passengers who travelled with her in a mini-truck.

The woman travelled from Ghatkopar, taking a lift in a vegetable truck with several labourers who were headed for Nashik. She reached Deola in mid-May and suffered from breathlessness. From there, her family took her to a private doctor in Satana, followed by Nashik city for treatment.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 and died on May 22,” said Dr Kapil Ahir, medical officer (public health) in Nashik.

Since then, the woman’s two sons and both daughter-in-laws have tested positive. District officials went on to trace her movements in Satana and Deola. While the doctor she consulted tested negative, two others she met in Deola tested positive. Two other high-risk contacts in Satana also tested positive.

“As word spread, people themselves started showing up. Those who travelled with her were put under quarantine,” Ahir said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.