Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Watch: Migrant crowd demanding train to UP lathicharged in Mumbai

Later, a case was registered against 400-odd migrants for violating lockdown norms.

| Mumbai | Updated: May 14, 2020 1:10:36 am
Migrants gathered at Custom Yard near Wadala, Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Mumbai Police Wednesday resorted to lathicharge after hundreds of migrant workers gathered at Belasis Road in Nagpada. Later, a case was registered against 400-odd migrants for violating lockdown norms.

The police said that the crowd started assembling around 10 am, demanding an immediate train to Uttar Pradesh. Officers said the workers questioned the delay in helping them, when thousands of migrants had been sent back to their respective states.

“We assured them that we were in contact with the railway authorities and were awaiting approval from the state concerned, but they continued to stand there. At this, we had to take measures to disperse the crowd,” said an officer under the condition of anonymity.

The video of the lathicharge went viral on social media.

