Watch: Migrant crowd demanding train to UP lathicharged in Mumbai

Migrants gathered at Custom Yard near Wadala, Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Migrants gathered at Custom Yard near Wadala, Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Mumbai Police Wednesday resorted to lathicharge after hundreds of migrant workers gathered at Belasis Road in Nagpada. Later, a case was registered against 400-odd migrants for violating lockdown norms.

The police said that the crowd started assembling around 10 am, demanding an immediate train to Uttar Pradesh. Officers said the workers questioned the delay in helping them, when thousands of migrants had been sent back to their respective states.

Today at around 10.30am hundreds of #migrantworkers gathered at Belasis road in #Nagpada. An IPS officer said, “They were demanding an immediate train to #UttarPradesh.” Despite assurance, as they were not dispersing, #Mumbai police had to resort to lathi charge. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/QExBJGZhMh — Sagar Rajput (@sagarajput24) May 13, 2020

“We assured them that we were in contact with the railway authorities and were awaiting approval from the state concerned, but they continued to stand there. At this, we had to take measures to disperse the crowd,” said an officer under the condition of anonymity.

The video of the lathicharge went viral on social media.

