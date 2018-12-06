Mumbai: MHADA trips on norms, gets notice from RERA for violations

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has failed to follow rules set by the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA). The result: 10 projects of the state housing agency have lost validity of their registration with MahaRERA.

The housing regulator has sent a notice to MHADA to attend a hearing on the violations.

Last July, MHADA registered 34 realty projects under MahaRERA, ahead of the agency’s 2017 housing lottery. As per law, flats cannot be sold without such registration.

An official said MHADA failed to follow the RERA norms such as updating the status of the projects every three months on the MahaRERA website. Also, the officer said, 10 of these 34 projects had extended the expected date of completion, which was once again not updated on the website.

RERA sent a notice to MHADA stating that these compliance requirements have not been attended to despite repeated emails.

On these 10 projects, MHADA has not applied to RERA for a further extension of completion date. This is a serious lapse, the notice to MHADA says.

The notice also says the mobile numbers of officials listed on their site are not updated when officials are transferred, causing inconvenience to people. Emails sent to the

official email id listed in the project details as submitted to RERA are apparently not opened, it adds.

“As a state housing agency if MHADA failed to fulfil the compliances then private developers will also fail to do so,” a RERA official said.

Chief officer of MHADA’s Mumbai Board Deependra Singh Kushwaha was unavailable for comment.

Bhusan Desai, the resident engineer of the Mumbai Board, said engineers had been instructed about the issue and told to submit all updated details regarding the project on the MahaRERA website within two weeks.