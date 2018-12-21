Mumbai: MHADA to add 18,000 flats for Motilal Nagar’s redevelopment

IN A bid to create more housing stock for upcoming auctions, 18,000 flats will be included by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for the redevelopment plan of Motilal Nagar Colony in Goregaon.

President Uday Samant said the MHADA, in its authority meeting, decided to reconstruct homes on the 142-acre Motilal Nagar plot. As many as 3,700 tenants in the locality will be rehabilitated free of cost while the housing authority will get 1.2 crore square feet of constructed space, or 18,000 homes, for sale through auctions.

The MHADA will float tenders to appoint a contractor in February 2019. Samant said the redevelopment will be carried out in phases, of which 2,000 tenants will be rehabilitated in the first phase.

The lotteries witness widespread response; in the 2018 lottery, over 1.64 lakh applications for 1,384 homes were received.