Bandra Reclamation and Worli: Adani, Lodha, JSW Realty to battle it out for redevelopment of MHADA layouts

Adani Properties, Lodha Developers and JSW Realty and Infrastructure are in the fray for the next two massive redevelopment projects in Mumbai. The three companies are eyeing two prime parcels of land, 98.27 acres in Bandra Reclamation, and 34.33 acres spread across Adarsh Nagar, Worli.

For the third upcoming redevelopment project over 73.89 acres in SVP Nagar, Andheri West, Adani Properties has competition with Reliance 4IR Realty Development Ltd and Hanura Realty Pvt Ltd.

All the three plots – totalling to an area above 200 acres – are MHADA layouts built over 50 years ago that have seen little to no development over the years, hence have been chosen for redevelopment. Combining multiple housing societies, the redevelopment is being executed by MHADA under the construction and development agency (C&DA) model, akin to cluster redevelopment, wherein a developer will redevelop the entire plot and rehouse the eligible residents in-situ, getting a portion of the land to sell for profit.