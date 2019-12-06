In Mumbai, MHADA official in dock over ‘bogus’ tenants list

MHADA CEO Milind Mhaiskar Thursday confirmed the cancellation of five names and stated that strict action will be taken against the officer. (File) MHADA CEO Milind Mhaiskar Thursday confirmed the cancellation of five names and stated that strict action will be taken against the officer. (File)

After five bogus names of tenants awaiting homes in redeveloped cessed buildings came to light, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has ordered action against the Joint Chief Officer (JCO) of the Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board of the authority. The five allegedly bogus names were immediately struck off the master list of eligible tenants and an internal inquiry has been ordered against JCO Avinash Gote.

MHADA CEO Milind Mhaiskar Thursday confirmed the cancellation of five names and stated that strict action will be taken against the officer. Following the probe, as per the documents, the JCO had added a line on the top of a paper where there was space. “Landless area distributed to tenants in five cases. Which means after the redevelopment, five eligible tenants left without home,” the line inserted read.

After the redevelopment of cessed buildings in South Mumbai, if there is no space to accommodate all tenants in redeveloped structures, the MHADA repair board sends such tenants to transit camps. According to repair board officials, there are more than 27,000 tenants living in MHADA transit camps who are still awaiting homes.

JCO Avinash Gote said an inquiry had been ordered. “I have full faith in the process and I will surely get justice. About the five tenants? they are all eligible, but deprived of their legitimate claims. Until the inquiry is pending, there will be no processing”.

