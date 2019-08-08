Mumbai metropolitan region: Expression of interest invited for construction of helipads, heliports

THE MAHARASHTRA Airport Development Company (MADC) Limited on Wednesday issued a notice calling for expression of interest (EOI) from parties interested in constructing helipads and heliports in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Advertising

These proposals will be used as a primer for a master plan that the MADC wants to create for helipads and heliports in MMR. MADC is the nodal agency for building helipads and heliports in the region.

The notice calls for EOI from government and semi-government agencies as well as private landowners. Interested parties have been asked to submit their proposals along with documents on land ownership, location and total area among others.

MADC officials said that as of now, five to six helipad projects are in consideration in Mumbai. Over the past decade, numerous plans have been made to set up heliports in Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already invited EOI for the construction of a helipad in Bandra-Kurla Complex’s G block.

“Getting permission for a helipad is a long process and takes time. The MADC will act as a conduit and a facilitator where we will vet all the documents and then follow up to ensure speedy approvals for the project with the civil aviation authorities,” said Suresh Kakani, MADC managing director.