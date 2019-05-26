Mumbai Metropolitan Region: 25,146 votes the most VBA polled in any Assembly segment

PRAKASH AMBEDKAR and Asaduddin Owaisi of the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA), who have both said they will be contesting the Assembly elections in Maharashtra later this year, may find it tough going in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where the maximum number of votes polled by any VBA candidate in any Assembly segment was only 25,146 votes.

Advertising

Sanjay Bhosle, the richest candidate in Mumbai, received 25,146 votes in Chembur Assembly segment in the Mumbai South Central constituency. In Mahim, he got only 1,144 votes. In all, he received 63,412 votes from the six Assembly segments in his constituency, and polled the third highest number of votes. But while he cut into the votes of Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad, the victory margin of the winner, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale, over Gaikwad, was 1.52 lakh.

In the Mumbai North West, VBA’s Suresh Shetty received only 829 votes from Andheri (West), and over 5,000 votes in three of the six Assembly segments. Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar polled 5.5 lakh votes, his main rival, Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, lost to him by over 2.6 lakh votes.

Similarly, in Mumbai North, BJP’s winning candidate Gopal Shetty received over seven lakh votes. The VBA candidate, Sunil Thorat, received a total of 15,691 votes, not crossing 5,000 votes even in one Assembly segment, which included Borivali, Dahisar and Malad.

Advertising

A similar picture emerged from the Mumbai South constituency, where VBA candidate Dr Anilkumar received less than 2,000 votes in two Assembly constituencies. He got 11,584 votes from Worli and 5,352 and 5,220 votes in Byculla and Sewri, respectively. Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant defeated Congress candidate Milind Deora by over 1 lakh votes.

Niharika Khondalay, contesting from Mumbai North East, received over 10,000 votes in four out of six Assembly constituencies, with a maximum of 15,348 votes in Mankhurd/Shivajinagar. She polled a total of 68,239 votes, and may have contributed to NCP’s Sanjay Dina Patil’s losing margin of over 2.26 lakh.

In Thane, VBA candidate Mallikarjun Pujari polled the maximum in Airoli segment with 15,185 votes, while polling the least in Mira-Bhayander, getting just 1,967 votes. Similarly, in Kalyan, VBA candidate Sanjay Hedaoo received less than 10,000 votes in three Assembly segments.