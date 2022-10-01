scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Mumbai Metro work: Traffic curbs for four-wheelers in Chunabhatti till year-end

The restrictions are enforced as Metro pillars will be erected on the S.G. Barve Road. Traffic police will temporarily close the road from Shiv Shrushti Nalla to Nehru Nagar Junction (Kurla Signal) on S.G. Barve Marg. 

Mumbai

 The Mumbai Traffic police have put in place traffic restrictions in Chunabhatti owing to Metro work where pillars will be erected on the S.G. Barve road. The police will hence temporarily close the road from Shivsrushti Nalla to Nehru Nagar Junction (Kurla Signal) on S G Barve Marg from Sunday.

The restrictions will be in force till December 31, said a statement issued by Vinayak Dhakane, DCP (eastern suburbs), Traffic, Mumbai Saturday.

Two roads in the area will be completely shut tomorrow for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles. These are on S G Barve Road – from Shivsrushti Nalla to Nehru Nagar junction (Kurla signal) – and Kamgar Nagar Road and Thakkar Bappa colony road.

The Vasantrao Naik Road will be made a one-way road from S.G. Barve Marg to Balshiram Sitaram Chauk (to go to Shiv Shrushti Marg via S.G. Barve Marg).

The traffic police have also suggested alternative routes to divert the traffic.

The traffic circular states that vehicles proceeding from Kurla station towards Nehru Nagar Junction (Kurla signal) will take a right turn at Shivsrushti Nalla and proceed to Eastern Expressway via Shivsrushti Road.

Vehicles going towards Kurla Station from Nehru Nagar Junction on S.G. Barve Marg, will have to use S.G. Barve Marg and take the left turn to Vasantrao Naik Marg and then take the right turn to Shivsrushti Marg. From there the vehicles will have to go to S.G. Barve Marg to go to their desired destination.

“Vehicles coming from Kamagar Nagar Road and Thakkar Bappa Road will go to the Eastern Expressway from Tilaknagar Railway Station Road to go to their desired destination. Traffic willing to go to S.G. Barve Marg via Vasantrao Naik Road from Balshiram Sitaram Surve Chauk can use Shivsrushti Road and East Expressway to go to their desired destination,” the circular stated.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 09:14:34 pm
