Second train of Mumbai Metro’s underground line departs from manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

The second train of the Mumbai Metro’s underground line, Aqua Line 3, has left the manufacturing unit at Sri City Andhra Pradesh and is on its way to Mumbai covering 1,400 km via road. The underground line is also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line.

According to a Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) official, the rake with eight coaches will reach the facility centre at Aarey within the next 10 days. It will be assembled there over the next 15-20 days and added to the fleet for trial runs, the official added.

The MMRC already received a prototype rake in August 2022 and is conducting a trial run on one track, currently between Sariput Nagar, Aarey and Marol Naka stations. Now, with the second rake, trail runs can be conducted on both tracks of the twin tunnel.

The Indian Express earlier reported that the MMRC would extend the trial run stretch till Sahar station once the crossover track is ready. The crossover track work is progressing, as per the official.

Scissor crossover from both sides permits travel in either direction between parallel tracks, facilitating the stabling and turnback of trains.

Metro 3 has been divided into phases for commissioning. With nine rakes, Phase 1, Bandra Kurla Complex(BKC) to SEEPZ, will be commissioned from December next year.

Meanwhile on December 1st this year, the MMRC attained 100 per cent tunnelling with the final breakthrough made by tunnel boring machine (TBM) Tansa 1 at the Mumbai Central metro station. It was the 42nd breakthrough made by a TBM, after a challenging drive of 837 metres from the Mahalaxmi metro station to the Mumbai Central metro station up-line in 243 days, using 558 concrete rings.

The entire Metro 3 underground corridor is 33.5km long, having twin tunnels and 27 stations. Its depot is in Aarey Sariput Nagar. The overall progress of the project stands at 76.6 per cent, according to officials.