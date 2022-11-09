scorecardresearch
Woman nabs molester inside Mumbai Metro train, gets him arrested

The woman, with the help of another passenger, nabbed the molester when the train reached Asalpha station, and took him to Andheri police station.

Ragiv was produced before a magistrate court Tuesday and sent to police custody for a day.

A 24-year-old woman was molested twice inside a Metro train Monday morning while she was on her way to work in Mumbai’s Andheri (East), police said. The woman, with the help of another passenger, nabbed the accused identified as Nadeem Ragiv, 29, and got him arrested, they said.

Ragiv was produced before a magistrate court Tuesday and sent to police custody for a day.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Dombivali, boarded the Metro train to travel to her workplace at Marol, Andheri (East), around 11 am and stood near the door. “When the Metro reached Jagruti Nagar, Ragiv bumped into her. The woman ignored it thinking it was a mistake. However, a few moments later the man, as per the victim, stood right behind her and tried to sexually abuse her,” officials said.

According to the complaint, the woman then raised an alarm and another female passenger helped her nab the accused when the train reached Asalpha station. Later, the duo took the molester to Andheri police station, with the help of the security guard at the Metro station. The man was booked under sections 354 and 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation and sexual harassment, police said.

On interrogation, Ragiv, a native of Bihar, told the police that he had come to Mumbai a few months ago in search of a job and stayed in Chembur.

The police are checking if he has criminal antecedents.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:45:10 am
Live Blog

