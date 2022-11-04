State of the Metro: 14 lines in the works, two nearing completion

Within the next three to four years, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have a total of 14 Metro lines spread across 300-kilometres.

Of these, two elevated Metro lines – 7 [Andheri (E)-Dahisar (E)] & 2A ( Dahisar-D N Nagar) – are in the final stage of completion and expected to be fully open to the public by December 2022 or by early next year, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Earlier, in April this year on Gudi Padwa, 20-km stretch of Metro Line 7 and 2A was opened to public use between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi and is currently drawing a daily ridership of over 25,000 on an average, as per the MMRDA.

MMRDA is the nodal agency appointed by the state for Metro construction. The Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporations (MMMOCL) will handle the operations and maintenance of all lines except the city’s first underground Metro 3, which will run along the Colaba—Bandra—SEEPZ, for which tender will be issued in due course.

Being constructed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), this underground Metro line is expected to be ready for commercial operation of Phase 1 between BKC and SEEPZ by December 2023. The trial run on a 3-km stretch between Marol and Aarey began in August 2022.

The other elevated lines are under various stages of progress. As per the MMRDA, Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and Line 6 (Swami Samarthnagar-Vikhroli) are ready by over 65 per cent and 62 per cent respectively. While Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) has seen 41 per cent of civil work being complete, for extension 4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh), it is 45 per cent complete.

On Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar-Mandale), 27 per cent of civil works has been completed. Metro Line 9 [Dahisar(E)-Mira-Bhayander] and 7A [Andheri(E)-CSMIA] has seen completion of 25 per cent of civil work.

As per the MMRDA, for Metro Line 10 [Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road)] and Line 12 (Kalyan-Taloja), general consultant has been appointed. Partial funding from Mumbai Port Trust is awaited for line 12 (Wadala-CSMT).

A senior MMRDA official said, “A catch up plan has been made for all ongoing Metro lines so that the work is completed as per the revised timeline and no more delays take place. Meanwhile, we recently got approval from the Maharashtra government following which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with REC Limited, a central government undertaking, for funding worth Rs 30,483 crore for the ongoing nine Metro lines in MMR. Now, the authority will face no more funding issues which would lead to smooth execution of upcoming Metro projects.”

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has also issued tender for Metro 4 and 4A at Mogharpada at an estimated project cost of Rs 711.34 crore. For Metro 5 Kasheli depot project, the project cost is estimated at Rs 472 crore.