Mumbai: Metro shifts its ticket counter, office; Andheri station to get FOB

Following Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s direction to railway authorities to decongest the overcrowded Andheri and Ghatkopar stations, Mumbai Metro One has carried out changes near the entry of Ghatkopar station.

On September 13, at a function at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), MP Manoj Kotak had raised the issue of overcrowding at Andheri and Ghatkopar stations. Following this, Goyal had asked Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) to draw up a special plan to ease the movement of commuters at both stations.

CR had asked Mumbai Metro One to shift its ticket counter, office and security check-points, located near the FOB at Ghatkopar station. The Metro station office has been dismantled and will be relocated. Kiosks will also be dismantled. CR’s ticketing office too will be dismantled and relocated. From Monday, there will be a new queuing system for commuters at Ghatkopar Metro station.

The Ghatkopar railway station sees a three lakh footfall daily. On weekdays, Metro sees a daily ridership of 4.5 lakh commuters.

To decongest Andheri station, which sees six lakh footfalls daily, WR is constructing an FOB for Harbour line commuters. WR is also planning to widen the stairs of platform 7 and 8. In future, it also plans to build another platform.