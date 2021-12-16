Mumbai: Metro ridership crosses 2 lakh, highest in post-pandemic period

THE RIDERSHIP of Mumbai Metro Line 1, which runs metro service between Ghatkopar and Versova, improved to nearly 2 lakh with highest post-pandemic ridership of 2,05,334 on Tuesday.

However, the ridership is still below 50% of pre-Covid ridership which was at 4,55,250 on weekdays.

According to an official, during pandemic, R-Infra’s Mumbai Metro-1 remained non-operational for 211 days from March 22, 2020 to October 18, 2020.

After resumption of services on Day one, Metro-1 registered a ridership of 12,738 only and gradually grew to reach over 1,00,000 on weekdays during February – March 2021.

Due to restrictions imposed during the second wave of Covid (April – May 2021), weekday ridership of Mumbai Metro-1 dropped below 50,000.

With relaxation in travel norms and removal of restrictions, ridership started to improve from second half of July 2021 and gained back to 1,00,000 during weekdays of later part of August 2021.

From the beginning of this month, weekday ridership of Mumbai Metro-1 improved to around 2,00,000 with highest post-pandemic ridership of 2,05,334 on December 14.

Currently, Metro services are available between 6.30 am and 11.15 pm. While the first train from Versova is at 6.30am, from Ghatkopar also it is at 6.30am and the last train from Versova is at 10.30 pm and from Ghatkopar it is at 10.55 pm.

“R-Infra’s Mumbai Metro-1 is currently running 298 trips on weekdays with service frequency of four minutes during peak hours and 6-10 minutes during off-peak hours. Based on current trends and reopening of schools and colleges, Metro-1 is expecting weekday ridership to cross 2,25,000 by the end of this month,” the official said.