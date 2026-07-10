Mumbai metros breaks another record amid heavy rain, records 3,65,845 ridership in one day

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As multiple monsoon showers in Mumbai turned the city’s streets into rushing rivers, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) broke another record by registering a ridership of 3,65,845. The record number was registered from ridership at four metro lines – Line 2A (Dahisar E to Gundavali), Line 7 (Dahisar W to Andheri W), Line 9 (Dahisar to Kashigaon), and Line 2B (Mankhurd to Diamond Garden, Chembur). This was the second time in two months the record was broken.
The other two metro lines in the city, Line 1 and Line 3, average around 5 lakh and 1.5 lakh ridership per weekday, bringing the day’s approximate ridership to 10.15 lakh.
Resumption of schools after the summer break, just as heavy rains relentlessly battered the city, has also led to more and more commuters flocking to the metro, also because there have been fewer incidents of technical glitch.
Last week, on July 4, a technical snag hit the Line 2B, disrupting operations for nearly 2 hours. In a similar case, one of the Worli metro station entrances shut due to seepage issues, but did not affect the operations.
On June 23, the Aqua line saw a ridership of 2,13,704 amid heavy rain. The same day, four metro lines of the MMMOCL recorded 3,58,115 passengers, followed by a ridership of 3,65,845 on Thursday, boosting the average weekday ridership to around 10 lakh mark.
The launch of monorail and an extra station on Line 2B in Chembur is also likely to sharply increase the ridership. While both are likely to be opened simultaneously, the state government is yet to announce an opening date. The monorail has been shut since September 2025.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram