Mumbai metros breaks another record amid heavy rain, records 3,65,845 ridership in one day

The other two metro lines in the city, Line 1 and Line 3, average around 5 lakh and 1.5 lakh ridership per weekday, bringing the day’s approximate ridership to 10.15 lakh.

As multiple monsoon showers in Mumbai turned the city’s streets into rushing rivers, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) broke another record by registering a ridership of 3,65,845. The record number was registered from ridership at four metro lines – Line 2A (Dahisar E to Gundavali), Line 7 (Dahisar W to Andheri W), Line 9 (Dahisar to Kashigaon), and Line 2B (Mankhurd to Diamond Garden, Chembur). This was the second time in two months the record was broken.

The other two metro lines in the city, Line 1 and Line 3, average around 5 lakh and 1.5 lakh ridership per weekday, bringing the day’s approximate ridership to 10.15 lakh.