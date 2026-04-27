Metro mayhem: Plank crashes onto car at same Mulund spot weeks after deadly collapse

A wooden plank fell from an under-construction stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 4 in Mulund on Monday morning, triggering yet another safety scare barely 10 metres from the site of a fatal slab collapse in February.

The latest incident occurred around 10:15 am on LBS Road, when a 3×8 ft plank dropped from the elevated structure onto a passing car. The occupant, identified as Dr Anita Matthew, escaped unhurt, though the vehicle’s hood was damaged.

Dr Matthew was on her way from her residence to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, when the plank struck her car with a loud thud.

“Since the doctor was inside a vehicle, she escaped without any injuries,” said MLA Mihir Kotecha, who visited the site. “Had it been a two-wheeler rider or a pedestrian, the incident could have been fatal.”