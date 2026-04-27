Metro mayhem: Plank crashes onto car at same Mulund spot weeks after deadly collapse

A wooden plank fell from an under-construction stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 4 in Mulund on Monday morning, triggering yet another safety scare barely 10 metres from the site of a fatal slab collapse in February.
The latest incident occurred around 10:15 am on LBS Road, when a 3×8 ft plank dropped from the elevated structure onto a passing car. The occupant, identified as Dr Anita Matthew, escaped unhurt, though the vehicle’s hood was damaged.
Dr Matthew was on her way from her residence to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, when the plank struck her car with a loud thud.
“Since the doctor was inside a vehicle, she escaped without any injuries,” said MLA Mihir Kotecha, who visited the site. “Had it been a two-wheeler rider or a pedestrian, the incident could have been fatal.”
Kotecha linked the incident to a February 14 accident at the same stretch, when a parapet wall slab fell onto LBS Road, killing one person and injuring three others.
“An incident occurred just two months ago at this very construction site, resulting in one death and injuries to three others, two of whom were hospitalised for over a month. Yet, negligence in construction continues, indicating that the MMRDA has not taken any meaningful action against the contractor. The work is still being carried out in a negligent manner,” he said.
The construction work on this stretch is being executed by a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi, with Milan Road Buildtech as the subcontractor. According to Kotecha, representatives of the subcontractor “feigned ignorance” when questioned about how the plank fell. He has called on the MMRDA to terminate the contract and ensure that construction proceeds only under round-the-clock supervision by its engineers. He also directed that a police complaint be filed.
Following the February accident, the MMRDA had imposed a Rs 5 crore fine on the contractor and Rs 1 crore on consultant DB Hill LBG, and initially announced the consultant’s termination. However, the firm was later retained on the project. MMRDA officials did not respond to queries regarding Monday’s incident.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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