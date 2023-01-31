scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
From tomorrow, ‘faster’ Mumbai Metro to operate additional 18 trips a day

Metro One officials said that the increase in number of trips is possible as trains will now run at 80 kmph from the previous 65 kmph speed limit.

mumbai metro one increase daily tripsDaily trips of the metro on weekdays will increase to 398, from 380. (Photo credit: RInfra led Mumbai Metro One)
The Mumbai Metro One Line running from Versova to Ghatkopar via Andheri will carry out 18 trips more per day from February 1, said the operator led by Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) on Tuesday. With this, daily trips on weekdays will increase to 398, from 380.

Metro One officials said that the increase in number of trips is possible as trains will now run at 80 kmph from the previous 65 kmph speed limit. The maximum speed limit was approved by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) , the official said.

The operator stated it will also improve train frequency during peak hours to 3 minutes 40 seconds from the previous nearly 4 minutes, which will greatly decongest Ghatkopar Metro Station. During non-peak hours, services will remain available at a frequency of 5-8 minutes.

First published on: 31-01-2023
