Commissioning of two new lines this month expected to push Mumbai Metro One ridership up

Mumbai Metro One – the city’s first elevated Metro corridor – is likely to see an increase in ridership with the commissioning of two new Metro lines– 2A and 7, scheduled to begin this month onwards.

The upcoming two lines will have interchange stations at Andheri west (Line 2A) and Gundavali in Andheri East (Line 7) with the existing Metro Line One at DN Nagar and WEH stations respectively.

Started in 2014, Metro One presently runs from Ghatkopar to Versova via Andheri.

As per Mumbai Metro One authorities, the current ridership on DN Nagar is 16,000 to 17,000 daily whereas on WEH (Western Express Highway), it is around 20,000. Since these two stations are connecting the two new Metro lines, the current ridership is expected to increase further, they said.

The MMRDA, which is the project implementing authority of 2A and 7, expects that the two lines will bring in ridership from the existing Metro Line 1 and vice versa.

The interchange station draws good ridership, which is evident from the fact that on Metro Line One, Ghatkopar – the busiest station — has daily ridership of 1.10 lakh passengers. Metro One stations are directly connected with the suburban central railway Ghatkopar station and western railway Andheri station, which acts as feeder service for both Metro and railway commuters.

The MMRDA has constructed 58-metre-long Foot Overbridge in just 15 days’ time, connecting the Metro Line One-WEH station with New Metro Line 7 station at Gundavali. With this in place, commuters need not get down on road to change the Metro lines.

Advertisement

Mumbai Metro One has 16 rakes, of which 13 are operated during peak hours on mainline while one is kept on standby mode at Versova station for induction in case of sudden increase in footfall. Remaining two rakes are usually under maintenance at the workshop, according to Metro One.

Currently, Line One witnesses 3.8 lakh ridership on weekdays, down from 4.5 lakh during pre-Covid times. A total of 380 trips are made daily on weekdays to cater to the ridership demand.

During the peak hours, which is from 8:30am to 10:30am, and 6pm to 9pm, the Metro services run at a time gap of four minutes. During non-peak hours, the services are available at a time gap of six to eight minutes, as per Metro One authorities.

Advertisement

The two new upcoming Metro lines are expected to cater to nearly 3 lakh passengers daily once fully commissioned, according to MMRDA. Currently, only a 20-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi Phase 1 of these two new lines is operational, which sees a daily ridership of 25,000 on an average.

PM may inaugurate Navi Mumbai Metro Line Phase 1 on Jan 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mumbai on January 19. During his visit, Modi is expected to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai Metro Line Phase 1 (Central Park and Belapur stations), which will cover a distance of 5.96 km.

The 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro’s 2A and 7 lines is also likely to be commissioned in the PM’s presence on the same day, according to sources.

However, in light of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s expected visit to Davos for World Economic Forum between January 15 and January 19, the inauguration dates of the Metro line are yet to be confirmed by the MMRDA, sources said.