Mumbai Metro network widens: CM launches key stretches, sets deadlines; entire Line 9 by year-end, Line 2B by 2027

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday outlined the timeline for completion of existing Metro projects stating that the Metro Line 9, which will connect Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar, will be fully functional by the end of the year, while the entire Metro Line 2B, a 23.45-km corridor between DN Nagar in Andheri and Mandale in Mankhurd, designed as a key east–west link cutting across the city will be accessible for public use by the end of 2027.
The CM made the announcement while inugurating two partial stretches on Line 9 and Line 2B. Along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Fadnavis also launched the tunnelling work for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel and flagged off the ground-breaking ceremony for Bandra Kurla Complex’s pod taxi project.
Fadnavis spoke of the seamless connectivity that line 9 offers till Colaba, through interconnectivity with Line 7 and interchanges with Line 1 and then Line 3.
At the Diamond Garden station of the Metro 2B, where five stations till Mandale were flagged off, Fadnavis hinted the next phase of the east-west Line that would open was between DN Nagar, Andheri to Saraswat Nagar, in Khar. The last phase and finishing stretch of the 23.45-kilometre line would be opened by 2027.
“The Metro depot in Mandale over 30 hectares is the backbone of this important line, with two floors each with 36 stabilisation lines,” said the CM, while also laying the groundwork for BKC’s pod taxi.
At the Thane construction site of the 11.84-km long Thane-Borivali twin tunnels, the CM and deputies had a go at starting the cutterhead of Nayak, the TBM primed to begin tunnelling.
“The journey that takes 90 minutes right now will take 15 minutes by May 2028, saving petrol, reducing pollution, while not affecting the biodiversity of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park,” said Fadnavis, adding that compensatory afforestation of 11,000 trees would be done. “With integration with the Thane Coastal Road, this will solve traffic congestion on Ghodbundar Road, WEH and between Mumbai and Thane.”
Metro lines opened today
Metro Line 2B
DN Nagar to Mandale
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Distance of the stretch – 5.53 km
Stations inaugurated
* Mandale
* Mankhurd Interchange Harbour Line
* BSNL Metro
* Shivaji Chowk
* Diamond Garden Interchange Monorail
Key facts
Total length – 23.63 km, 20 stations
Connects Andheri, BKC, Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd
Full line deadline 2027
Project cost – ₹10,986 crore
Expected ridership – 8.9 lakh daily and 10.5 lakh by 2031
Metro Line 9
Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar
Distance of the stretch – 4.5 km
Stations inaugurated
* Dahisar Interchange Line 2A
* Pandurang Wadi
* Miragaon
* Kashigaon
Key facts
Total length – 10.4 km, 8 stations
Extends Line 7 towards Mira Bhayandar
Full line deadline – 2026 end
Project cost – ₹6,607 crore
Expected ridership 50,000 to 1 lakh initially
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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