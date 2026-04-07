Mumbai Metro network widens: CM launches key stretches, sets deadlines; entire Line 9 by year-end, Line 2B by 2027

Security personnel stand guard during the inauguration of the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon, in Mumbai. (Source: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday outlined the timeline for completion of existing Metro projects stating that the Metro Line 9, which will connect Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar, will be fully functional by the end of the year, while the entire Metro Line 2B, a 23.45-km corridor between DN Nagar in Andheri and Mandale in Mankhurd, designed as a key east–west link cutting across the city will be accessible for public use by the end of 2027.

The CM made the announcement while inugurating two partial stretches on Line 9 and Line 2B. Along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Fadnavis also launched the tunnelling work for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel and flagged off the ground-breaking ceremony for Bandra Kurla Complex’s pod taxi project.