Mumbai Metro network hits 90 km, set to cross 120 km by 2026 — A guide to what opens next, what’s delayed

Mumbai’s metro network is set to cross a new milestone this week, with around 10 km of new lines opening on April 3 — partial stations on Line 9, the first metro line in Mira Bhayandar, and partial stations on Line 2B in the eastern suburbs. The city now has about 80 km of operational metro lines across seven corridors, including the Aqua Line (Line 3), the city’s first underground metro, which opened in phases between 2024 and 2025.

The next two years are expected to significantly accelerate that growth. In 2026, around 40-50 km of metro lines are expected to become operational, mostly in phases — the full opening of Line 9 (Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar), along with partial stretches of Line 4 and 4A (Wadala to Thane), Line 2B (towards Chembur), Line 5 (Thane to Bhiwandi), and possibly parts of Line 6 (Lokhandwala to Vikhroli). Mumbai’s operational network could cross 120 km.

The following year, 2027, is when the network is expected to become far more usable. An additional 45–50 km of metro lines are likely to be completed, including full operations on Line 2B and Line 6, along with Line 7A — a 3.4-km extension of the operational Line 7 (Dahisar East–Andheri East), of which 2.5 km is underground, connecting Andheri East to Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 2. This phase will enable end-to-end travel across several corridors and improve interchange connectivity across the suburbs.

As the city spread outward and new business districts came up across the suburbs, the railway couldn’t keep up. Areas needing east-west connectivity had no rapid transit option; commuters fell back on slow, congested roads. The metro was planned to fill that gap. As the city spread outward and new business districts came up across the suburbs, the railway couldn’t keep up. Areas needing east-west connectivity had no rapid transit option; commuters fell back on slow, congested roads. The metro was planned to fill that gap.

“Much of the planned metro network for Mumbai will be complete and running by 2027,” said an official from the Urban Development department, which oversees progress, aids the MMRDA and makes policy decisions. “With it, all corners of the city will be covered. The focus will then shift to Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Virar, and other satellite cities.”

Beyond 2027, expansion is expected to slow. Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja) is projected for 2028, while Line 8 — connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports across 35 km — is targeted for 2029. With Line 8 alone estimated at Rs 22,862 crore, both reflect the engineering complexity ahead.

This expansion is rooted in a problem the city has grappled with for decades. Mumbai’s suburban railway — carrying over 70 lakh passengers a day — runs almost entirely north-south. This expansion is rooted in a problem the city has grappled with for decades. Mumbai’s suburban railway — carrying over 70 lakh passengers a day — runs almost entirely north-south.

Several corridors remain in early stages: Line 10 (Gaimukh to Mira Road) is yet to begin construction despite tendering due in 2025, while Lines 13 and 14 are still in planning. The full vision remains years away.

This expansion is rooted in a problem the city has grappled with for decades. Mumbai’s suburban railway — carrying over 70 lakh passengers a day — runs almost entirely north-south. As the city spread outward and new business districts came up across the suburbs, the railway couldn’t keep up. Areas needing east-west connectivity had no rapid transit option; commuters fell back on slow, congested roads. The metro was planned to fill that gap.

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When the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line opened in 2014 — six years after construction began in 2008 — it was the city’s first answer to that problem. An 11.4-km east-west corridor through one of Mumbai’s busiest belts. Lines 2A and 7 extended that logic along the western suburbs, connecting Dahisar to Andheri on both sides of the Western Express Highway. The Aqua Line added a north-south underground link through parts of the city the railways never reached.

Ridership on existing lines reflects genuine demand. Line 1 carries over 5 lakh passengers daily. Lines 2A and 7 together crossed 200 million total journeys by mid-2025, currently averaging 3.4 lakh daily on weekdays. The underground Line 3 averages a ridership of over 1.6 lakh passengers. Across all operational lines, the network now moves over ten lakh passengers a day.

Yet progress has consistently lagged the promise. The original 2004 plan aimed to complete nine lines by 2021. What began as a 146-km network vision has expanded to over 337 km today, targets grew even as deadlines slipped, held back by land acquisition hurdles, litigation, contractor delays and the Covid-19 pandemic.

2027 is now the earliest point at which a substantial, city-wide network may be in place, one that could finally deliver on a transit promise made two decades ago.

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Here is the full status of every Mumbai Metro corridor — what is ready, what is coming, and what remains a distant promise:

EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN 2026

1. Red Line 9 (Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar)

Stations (8): Dahisar, Pandhurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden, Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium

Length:10.4 km

Cost:Rs 6,607 crore (combined with Line 7A)

Timeline: Announced 2017 | Initial opening deadline 2022 | Construction began 2020

Current status: Full corridor expected in 2026. Phase 1 (Dahisar to Kashigaon) is ready and pending inauguration; Phase 2 likely within the next six months

2. Green Line 4A (Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh)

Stations (2): Gowniwada and Gaimukh

Length: 2.7 km

Cost: Rs 949 crore

Timeline: Announced 2017 | Initial opening deadline 2024 | Construction began 2019

Current status: Full corridor expected in 2026

PARTIAL OPENING 2026 — COMPLETE OPENING 2027

1. Green Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali, Thane) (PHOTO ATTACHED)

Stations (30):Bhakti Park Metro, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Siddharth Colony, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shreyes Cinema, Godrej Company, Vikhroli Metro, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Naval Housing, Bhandup Mahapalika, Bhandup Metro, Shangrila, Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station, Mulund Naka, Thane Teen Haath Naka, RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-Ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden and Kasarvadavali

Length:32.32 km

Cost: Rs 14,549 crore

Timeline: Announced 2015 | Initial opening deadline 2020 | Construction began 2018

Current status: Partial opening (Cadbury Junction to Kasarvadavali) expected in 2026; full corridor expected in 2027

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2. Yellow Line 2B (DN Nagar, Andheri to Mandale, Mankhurd) (PHOTO ATTACHED)

Stations (20): ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra Metro, Income Tax Office, ILFS, MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla (E), EEH, Chembur, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale

Length: 23.64 km

Cost: Rs 10,986 crore

Timeline: Announced 2015 | Initial opening deadline 2020 | Construction began 2018

Current status: Partial opening (Mandale to Chembur) expected in 2026; full corridor expected in 2027

3. Pink Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar, Lokhandwala to Vikhroli) (PHOTO ATTACHED)

Stations (13): Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jogeshwari (W), JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Mahakali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Rambaug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjur Marg (W) and Vikhroli (EEH)

Length: 15.3 km

Cost: Rs 6,716 crore

Timeline: Announced 2016 | Initial opening deadline 2020 | Construction began 2019

Current status: Partial opening possible in 2026; full corridor expected in 2027

PARTIAL OPENING 2026 — REMAINDER: NO DEADLINE

1. Orange Line 5 (Thane to Bhiwandi to Kalyan)

Stations (12):Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Gopal Nagar, Temghar, Rajnouli, Gove Gaon and Kon Gaon

Length: 22.5 km

Cost:Rs 8,416.5 crore

Timeline: Announced 2016 | Initial opening deadline 2021 | Construction began 2020

Current status: Phase 1 (Thane to Bhiwandi) expected in 2026; for Phase 2 (Bhiwandi to Kalyan) construction yet to begin due to alignment tweaks, no deadline set

COMPLETE OPENING IN 2027

1. Red Line 7A (T2 Airport to Andheri East)

Stations (2): Airport Colony and CSIA

Length:3.17 km

Cost: Rs 6,607 crore (with Line 9)

Timeline: Announced 2017 | Initial opening deadline 2022 | Construction began 2020

Current status:Full corridor expected in 2027

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OPENING IN 2028

1. Orange Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja, Navi Mumbai)

Stations (19):Kalyan station, Kalyan APMC, Ganesh Nagar, Pisavali Gaon, Golavali, Dombivli MIDC, Sagaon, Sonarpada, Manpada, Hedutane, Kolegaon, Nilaje Gaon, Vadavali, Bale, Waklan, Turbhe, Pisarve Depot, Pisarve, Taloja

Length:23.57 km

Cost: Rs 5,865 crore

Timeline: Announced 2019 | Initial opening deadline 2024 | Construction began 2024

Current status: Full corridor expected in 2028

CONSTRUCTION YET TO BEGIN

1. Green Line 10 (Gaimukh, Thane to Mira Road)

Stations (6):Gaimukh Reti Bundar, Chena Gaon, Varsova Gaon, Kashimira, Miragaon and Shivaji Chowk

Length:9.7 km

Cost: Rs 8,000 crore

Timeline: Announced 2019 | Initial opening deadline 2022

Current status: Construction yet to begin. Tendering was due in 2025 and is still pending

PLANNING STAGE

1. Gold Line 8 (Mumbai Airport (T2) to Navi Mumbai Airport (T2)

Stations (20):CSMIA T2, Phoenix Mall, SG Barve Marg, Kurla, LTT, Garodia Nagar, Baiganwadi, Mankhurd, Vashi, Sanpada, Juinagar, LP Junction, Nerul 1, Nerul 2, Seawoods, Apollo Hospital, Sagar Sangam, Targhar, NMIA West and NMIA T2

Length: 35 km

Cost:Rs 22,862.07 crore

Timeline: Announced 2022 | Initial opening deadline 2029

Current status: Planning stage

2. Green Line 11 (Gateway of India to Bandra Terminus via Wadala)

Stations (19): Gateway of India, Horniman Circle, CSMT, Crawford Market, Bhendi Bazaar, Nagpada, Byculla, Darukhana, Hay Bunder, Sewri, BPT Hospital, Ganesh Nagar, CGS Colony, Wadala, Anik Depot, Chunabhatti, Sion, Central Dharavi, Bandra West and Bandra Terminus

Length: 24.31 km

Cost: Rs 23,487 crore

Timeline: Announced 2019 | Initial opening deadline 2026

Current status: Complete opening by 2032

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3. Orange Line 5A (Kalyan Durgadi to Ulhasnagar)

Stations (7): Durgadi, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Shanti Nagar, Shivaji Chowk and Ulhasnagar (includes spurs for Shivaji Path till the Kalyan station interchange)

Length: 11.83 km

Cost: Rs 4,063.08 crore

Timeline: Announced 2023

Current status: In planning and permissions stage; DPR (Detailed Project Report) to be presented to Maharashtra government for approval soon; no deadline set

4. Orange Line 12A (Kalyan Phata to Taloja in Navi Mumbai)

Stations: Tentatively passing through Katai Naka, Kalyan Growth Center, Desai Naka, Padle Gaon, Kalyan Phata, Gotheghar, Dahisar Mori, Dahisar Gaon, Kiravali Village, Rohinjan and Khutare Village

Length: 8 km

Cost: Rs 8,414.53 crore

Timeline: Announced 2026

Current status: Detailed Project Report being prepared; in planning stage

5. Purple Line 13 (Shivaji Chowk in Mira Bhayandar to Virar)

Stations: To be decided

Length: 23 km

Cost: Rs 6,900 crore

Timeline: Announced 2019

Current status: Detailed Project Report being prepared; in planning stage

6. Magenta Line 14 (Kanjurmarg to Badlapur)

Stations: To be decided

Length: 39 km

Cost: Rs 13,500–18,000 crore

Timeline: Announced 2019

Current status: Detailed Project Report (DPR) being prepared; in planning stage