Mumbai Metro 9: MMRDA to change alignment of Pandurangwadi station

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to change the alignment of Pandurangwadi station being built on the Metro 9 (Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander) corridor. The change in alignment has been made to avoid demolition of structures along the alignment.

Earlier, the said station was set to come up on the west side of the service road on the Western Express Highway. However, this would have required the demolition of more than 150 structures, including hotels, bar, restaurants and commercial units.

The MMRDA has now decided to relocate the station to the east side of the carriageway. An arch constructed as an entry gate near the Dahisar toll naka, however, infringes the alignment for which the gate requires to be partly dismantled.

Necessary permissions have been obtained from the BMC for demolishing the entry gate, said an official. It has also been assured that once the Metro construction work is completed, MMRDA will construct a new entry gate as per the design provided, the official added.

The realignment will facilitate the smooth construction of the Metro line as officials had been fearing that the rehabilitation of the demolished structures would have caused an hindrance for the time-bound completion of the project.

Metro 9, from Dahisar to Mira Bhayander, will be a 11-km long corridor with eight stations. It is an extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), which is being constructed in two phases.

