Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Mumbai Metro: MMRDA adopts dust mitigation measures at Mandale depot work site

The upcoming Mandale depot is an integral part of the 23.64-km-long Mumbai Metro Line 2B and it would be the largest metro depot in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the MMRDA completed 54 % of civil work of the depot.

The depot will also have the DCC admin building, central store building, workshop, inspection building, CMV building, Receiving Substation (RSS), test track, ETP & STP Compound Wall, and security watch tower, among others. (Photo: MMRDA)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is carrying out several dust mitigation measures at the construction site of the Mandale depot of Mumbai Metro in Mankhurd. The upcoming Mandale depot is an integral part of the 23.64-km-long Mumbai Metro Line 2B, routed from D N Nagar to Mandale and it would be the largest metro depot in Mumbai.

The preventive measures include sprinkling water at the site to control the dust emission at source, using machinery and equipment which are designed for minimising air pollution, covering vehicles carrying loose excavated material using tarpaulin, stacking the excavated material so as to minimise dust emission, disposing of all excavated materials at designated places on a regular basis etc.

Furthermore, wheels of outbound vehicles from the site are cleaned so that soil from the site is not carried to outer roads thereby reducing dust emissions. Interestingly, wet wheels practised at batching plants of the project wherein the specially designed mechanism is operational. This automatically cleans the wheels of outbound vehicles.

DCC admin building under construction at Mandale depot. (Photo: MMRDA)

Air Quality (AAQ) and Noise Quality (NQ) levels within the area of this depot was recorded under the Central Pollution Control Board standard limits in order to control dust at site. The MMRDA is the project implementing authority.

S V R Srinivas, MMRDA Commissioner, said that the authority is carrying out utmost care during the construction of the Mandale depot. “Our team periodically implements a competency remediation plan. The aim is to complete the project on time and it is planned to expedite the structural works,” said the commissioner.

The MMRDA achieved a major milestone on Wednesday as it completed 54 per cent of civil work of Mandale depot that is proposed on a total 30 hectares of land which mainly comprises government land. (Photo: MMRDA)
On Wednesday, the MMRDA achieved a major milestone as it completed 54 per cent of civil work of Mandale depot that is proposed on a total 30 hectares of land which mainly comprises government land. The depot will have 72 stabling lines along with other important structures like hazard store building, heavy wash plant, UG tank, DCC admin building, central store building, workshop, inspection building, CMV building, Receiving Substation (RSS), test track, ETP & STP Compound Wall, and security watch tower, among others.

The depot will have 72 stabling lines along with other important structures like hazard store building, heavy wash plant, UG tank, among others. (Photo: MMRDA)

The Indian Express had reported that the works of Mandale depot and Metro Line 2B have not yet been completed and until they are made operational the depot of Charkop of Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) will be used for the smooth operation of Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar). The Metro Line 2A and 7 comprising a total length of 35km will be fully commissioned next month. Earlier in April 2022, only a 20km stretch from Aarey to Dhanukarwadi was opened to the public.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:11 IST
