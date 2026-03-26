Mumbai Metro mishap: A month on, two victims still hospitalised after parapet collapse

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 10:46 AM IST
A parapet wall segment from an under-construction Metro Line 4 stretch fell on an autorickshaw and car in Mulund, killing 60-year-old Ramdhan Yadav and injuring three others. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
Over a month after the metro parapet collapse in Mulund, two of the three injured remain hospitalised, with one still in intensive care and facing long-term disability, even as an MMRDA probe has squarely blamed the contractor for the incident, citing serious lapses in execution and supervision.
Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, the rickshaw driver, continues to be in the ICU at Upasani Hospital, while Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, has been shifted to a general ward and may be discharged soon, family members said. Both were travelling with a relative, Ramdhan Yadav, who died in the incident.
Rajkumar has undergone seven to eight surgeries since the accident, including procedures on his head, abdomen and limbs. “A few days ago, Rajkumar underwent another head surgery as water would continuously leak out of his nose when he sat upright,” said Sarvesh Yadav, a relative. “Rajkumar will never be able to live a normal existence again; he will remain 40 to 50% paralysed and dependent on others for the rest of his life.”
Family members said the injuries were extensive. “The damage to Rajkumar’s left hand and both legs has been such that even after surgery, he cannot move them. Of his entire left hand, he can only move his little finger,” Sarvesh added.
Mahendra, who suffered injuries to his spine, head and lungs, is recovering but still requires continued care. “Rajkumar has only just started eating. Almost every part of his body was affected,” said Shubham Yadav, Mahendra’s son. “Mahendra is much better, but we are not sure about his discharge as he still needs proper medical care, which may not be possible at home. At least here, doctors are available at all times.”
The accident has also displaced both families, who are now living in a rented room near the hospital. “We have been moving between the hospital and the room every day,” Shubham said. Rajkumar’s daughter has also dropped out of school, relatives said.
The MMRDA, in its submission to the Bombay High Court, said subcontractor Milan Road Buildtech has paid ₹27.59 lakh towards the treatment of the injured. However, a detailed probe report has held the Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi joint venture responsible, citing unsafe practices and lapses at multiple levels, including the welder, supervisor and site engineer.
Story continues below this ad
The report found that a parapet segment became unstable after temporary supports were removed prematurely, pointing to procedural violations rather than any flaw in design or material. Earlier, the MMRDA had also flagged negligence by the contractor and lack of adequate supervision as key factors behind the collapse.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
... Read More