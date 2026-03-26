Mumbai Metro mishap: A month on, two victims still hospitalised after parapet collapse

A parapet wall segment from an under-construction Metro Line 4 stretch fell on an autorickshaw and car in Mulund, killing 60-year-old Ramdhan Yadav and injuring three others. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Over a month after the metro parapet collapse in Mulund, two of the three injured remain hospitalised, with one still in intensive care and facing long-term disability, even as an MMRDA probe has squarely blamed the contractor for the incident, citing serious lapses in execution and supervision.

Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, the rickshaw driver, continues to be in the ICU at Upasani Hospital, while Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, has been shifted to a general ward and may be discharged soon, family members said. Both were travelling with a relative, Ramdhan Yadav, who died in the incident.

Rajkumar has undergone seven to eight surgeries since the accident, including procedures on his head, abdomen and limbs. “A few days ago, Rajkumar underwent another head surgery as water would continuously leak out of his nose when he sat upright,” said Sarvesh Yadav, a relative. “Rajkumar will never be able to live a normal existence again; he will remain 40 to 50% paralysed and dependent on others for the rest of his life.”