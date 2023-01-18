Mumbai Metro lines, health centres: PM Modi to inaugurate a slew of projects tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on Thursday to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for projects worth tens of thousands of crores of rupees. In Karnataka, the PM will at noon lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects in Yadgiri district related to irrigation, drinking water and a national highway.

Around 2:15 pm PM Modi will reach Malkhed in Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a national highway project. Reaching around 5 pm in Mumbai, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate or lay the foundation stone for multiple development initiatives.

At around 6:30 pm, he will inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro station in Andheri and will also undertake a metro ride from the station.

The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The foundation stone for these lines was laid by the PM in 2015.

PM Modi will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations and supports digital payment for tickets through UPI.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD. In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the PM will inaugurate 20 Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhanas, which provide free essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics.

He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai – Bhandup Multispecialty Municipal Hospital, Siddharth Nagar Hospital and Oshiwara Maternity Home. The PM will start the road concretization project for around 400 Km roads of Mumbai. He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Further, PM Modi will also start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi Yojana. The total cost of the projects being inaugurated or initiated tomorrow is worth more than Rs. 10,800 crores in Karnataka and Rs 38,800 crores in Maharashtra.