Mumbai to get two new Metro lines after nearly 9 years

Mumbai Metro’s two new lines 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) are expected to be fully operational in January 2023, according to Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In April this year, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the first phase of these lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) and Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which takes care of the metro rail’s operation and maintenance, has recorded an average ridership of 30,000 per day for the partial stretch comprising 18 stations.

Once the entire stretch of these two lines with 30 stations and 35 km elevated corridor becomes operational, it can carry nearly 3 lakh passengers per day, according to MMMOCL officials. By 2031, these two lines are expected to carry 11.37 lakh passengers. The new lines will also connect with the existing Metro One that runs between Ghatkopar and Versova at DN Nagar and Western Express Highway (WEH) stations.

The two new Metro lines will run parallel on the east and west side of the suburb to ease the traffic on the WEH, which sees heavy traffic during morning and evening peak hours. Besides, the two lines are also expected to reduce crowding in Mumbai local trains providing a much more comfortable alternate public transport option.

Commission of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has begun the supervision of Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7. Once CMRS certification of approval comes, commercial operation on the entire line will begin. The CMRS certification includes supervision of the tracks, signalling, electrical systems and civil works before opening the corridor for passengers. A safety check is done meticulously by the competent authority.

The MMRDA obtained a provisional certificate for trial run from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The Metro line 2A project completion cost is Rs 6,410 crore while that of 7 is Rs 6,208 crore. The funding agencies for both lines are Asian development bank and National Development Bank.

A train set comprising six coaches with a carrying capacity of 380 persons each coach, is running on the 20-km stretch currently. With a total of 28 rakes made available by Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), the services on both lines will be fully operated at a time gap of seven minutes. Both corridors will have their car shed at Charkop.

The city’s first Metro line called Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Versova and Ghatkopar and comprises over 11 km elevated stretch, started commercial operation in 2014.