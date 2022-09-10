Mumbai: Metro lines 2A & 7 record ridership of 45.62L in five months

The newly commissioned Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have recorded over 45.62 lakh ridership in the last five months, between April and August, and September till date. The Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which takes care of Metro Line 2A&7 operations and maintenance, has provided the ridership figures confirming the same.

The average monthly ridership recorded on the operational stretch of Metro Line 2A&7 collectively is more than 8 lakh on an average, whereas the daily average ridership is 27,000, as per the MMMOCL. In August, it was over 9.79 lakh, up from 9.19 lakh in July, 8 lakh in June, 8.29 lakh in May and 8.51 lakh in April. In September thus far, over one lakh ridership has already been recorded by the MMMOCL.

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A connects Dahisar to DN Nagar while Line 7 links Dahisar East to Andheri East, comprising a total length of 35 kms of which, only 20 km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi was opened to the public from April this year.

On the remaining stretch, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the authority for construction of Metro lines in MMR, is speeding up the civil work so that the trial run can be started from September or by October, as per the officials.

The entire line is expected to be opened to passengers by the end of this year.

Metro lines 2A and 7, which straddles the Link Road and the Western Express Highway, are expected to reduce the crowd in suburban local trains on the Western Line, once fully operational. According to the MMRDA, both lines are expected to cater to 11.37 lakh passengers daily by 2031.