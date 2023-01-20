Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 to be opened to public at 4 pm today

The much-awaited Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, which will pass through densely populated areas, will be opened to the public from 4 pm on Friday. While line 2A will run from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West, Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East. Ticket charges have been fixed at Rs 10 for every 3 km.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Mumbai Metro lines 2A & 7 phase 2. PM Modi also took a Metro ride from Gundavali Andheri East Metro station on Line 7 til the next station of Mogra and returned to Gundavali before leaving for the airport.

Services on the 35-km elevated lines 2A and 7 will be available at a gap of eight minutes during peak time and 10 minutes at other times. The lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh passengers daily, reducing the load on both Link Road and the existing Mumbai local train services. As per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), vehicular traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH) will reduce by 25% and train load by 15% whereas travel time will reduce by 75%.

Metro lines 2A and 7 comprise a total of 30 stations. The Line 2A corridor is from Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West and the travel time will be 40 minutes. The 18.6-km fully elevated stretch has 17 stations — Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).

On board the Metro, which will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/JG4tHwAAXA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2023

Similarly, the line 7 corridor from Andheri to Dahisar has a 16.5-km fully elevated stretch and the travel time will be 35 minutes, running along the Western Express Highway, covering 13 stations — Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, Rashtriya Udyan and Ovaripada.

Besides, the lines have been integrated with Mumbai Metro One at WEH and DN Nagar. The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking or BEST has also introduced three new routes along these Metro lines covering some of its stations like Eksar, Borivali, Pahadi Eksar on Metro line 2A. Similarly on Metro line 7, stations such as Akruli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Dahisar East and Ovaripada will be covered. BEST bus services will be available every 20 minutes which will act as a feeder route for Metro commuters.

The first Metro service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on line 2A and the last at 9.24 pm. Similarly, on line 7 the first service from Gundavli station will be at 5.55 am and the last one at 9.24 pm. With 22 rakes, the services will be running on the entire 35-km elevated corridor. There are 28 rakes available at Charkop depot. The remaining rakes will be kept on standby mode in case of emergency, as per the MMRDA, which is the nodal agency appointed by the state government for the construction of Metro lines.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, an undertaking of MMRDA, will take care of operations and maintenance of Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, besides other lines being constructed by the MMRDA.