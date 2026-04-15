Mumbai Metro Line 9 sees 23,000 daily riders, Line 2B under 4,000

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Mumbai’s two new metro lines have started with very different passenger numbers, with Line 9 seeing far more commuters than Line 2B in the first week.
Data till Tuesday shows that Line 9 (Dahisar East–Mira Road) had an average of 23,096 passengers a day across its four stations. In comparison, Line 2B (Mandale–Diamond Garden), which has five stations, recorded only 3,992 daily passengers.
Officials said the lower numbers are partly due to summer vacations, when fewer people travel. This drop is also visible on older metro lines. Line 2A had an average of 1.53 lakh daily passengers, and Line 7 had 1.12 lakh. In March, both lines together saw more than 3 lakh passengers on weekdays.
Line 9, which is an extension of Line 7, was expected to attract between 50,000 and 1 lakh passengers daily. Officials said the numbers should increase once offices and schools fully reopen and the monsoon begins.
More people are also moving to digital tickets. Only 35 per cent of trips in the first week were booked using paper tickets. During this time, 3,844 National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) were sold.
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