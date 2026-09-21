Third metro accident in 10 days: Cement slab falls from Line 9, injures passerby in Kashimira

The incident took place along Metro Line 9, which connects Dahisar with Mira Bhayandar. The line is currently operational up to Kashigaon, while the remaining three stations are expected to open by December.
Barely days after two accidents along Mumbai’s metro construction corridors, another person was injured after a cement slab from an under-construction stretch of Metro Line 9 fell on his head in Kashimira, Mira Bhayandar, on Sunday. The 23-year-old victim, Shadab, was walking below the elevated corridor when the slab struck him, leaving him with a serious head injury.
Locals said Shadab lay on the roadside, largely hidden from motorists by parked vehicles, for nearly an hour before he was noticed and taken to Wockhardt Hospital in an autorickshaw.
The incident took place along Metro Line 9, which connects Dahisar with Mira Bhayandar. The line is currently operational up to Kashigaon, while the remaining three stations are expected to open by December.
A police officer from Kashimira police station confirmed the incident. Shadab is undergoing treatment and is currently not in a condition to record his statement, the officer said. An FIR is expected to be registered on Monday.
Sandeep Rane, MNS leader in Mira Bhayandar, said Shadab runs a mattress shop in Kashimira and was walking beneath the metro corridor and a parallel double-decker flyover when the cement block struck him.
“He has sustained a fracture on his head. Shadab’s father is out of Mumbai, and is returning now after he was informed of the incident. There was no barricading beneath the construction site to prevent people from walking below. This is clear negligence and a lack of consideration for safety by the contractor J Kumar. Just a few weeks ago, some stones had fallen onto the road below along this metro line, almost falling on a school van,” Rane said.
The latest incident is the third reported accident along Mumbai’s metro lines in the past 10 days,
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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