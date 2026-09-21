Third metro accident in 10 days: Cement slab falls from Line 9, injures passerby in Kashimira

The incident took place along Metro Line 9, which connects Dahisar with Mira Bhayandar. The line is currently operational up to Kashigaon, while the remaining three stations are expected to open by December.

Barely days after two accidents along Mumbai’s metro construction corridors, another person was injured after a cement slab from an under-construction stretch of Metro Line 9 fell on his head in Kashimira, Mira Bhayandar, on Sunday. The 23-year-old victim, Shadab, was walking below the elevated corridor when the slab struck him, leaving him with a serious head injury.

Locals said Shadab lay on the roadside, largely hidden from motorists by parked vehicles, for nearly an hour before he was noticed and taken to Wockhardt Hospital in an autorickshaw.

The incident took place along Metro Line 9, which connects Dahisar with Mira Bhayandar. The line is currently operational up to Kashigaon, while the remaining three stations are expected to open by December.