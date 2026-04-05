After deferments, launch of Mumbai metro stretches on lines 9, 2B tomorrow

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The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has rescheduled the inauguration of partial stretches of Metro Lines 9 and 2B, to Tuesday, April 7, after earlier dates were deferred.
The programme was initially slated for April 3 but was postponed as senior political leaders were engaged in commitments outside Maharashtra. April 5 and 6 were also considered before the final schedule was confirmed.
The inauguration will be led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in Dahisar at 10 am. Officials will travel across four stations of Phase 1 of Metro Line 9, ending at Kashigaon on Mira Road.
This will be followed by the launch of tunnelling works using tunnel boring machine (TBM) Nayak at the Thane site of the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project.
Later, a partial stretch of Metro Line 2B will be inaugurated from Diamond Garden station in Chembur, covering five stations up to Mandale.
The ground-breaking ceremony for the pod taxi project at Bandra Kurla Complex will also be held.
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