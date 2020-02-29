Days after MMRDA removes contractor: Three bidders in race for Metro line 7 construction

The 16.5-km-long Metro Line 7 elevated corridor is estimated to be constructed with a budget of Rs 6,074 crore. (Express File Photo) The 16.5-km-long Metro Line 7 elevated corridor is estimated to be constructed with a budget of Rs 6,074 crore. (Express File Photo)

Days after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) removed a contractor citing ‘extensive delay’ in completion of work, three more firms have expressed interest to construct package-I of the Mumbai Metro Line 7 (Andheri east to Dahisar East), officials said.

“This is the shortest time period within which we have received bids since the contract of the previous firm, Simplex Infrastructure, was cancelled in the first week of February,” a senior MMRDA official said.

A senior officer from MMRDA said despite several notices the Simplex Infrastructures had failed to speed up work on design and construction of balance works of four elevated stations — Andheri Metro (East), Shankarwadi, JVLR Junction and Mahanand — on the Metro Line 7, following which the Authority decided to annul the contract.

On Friday, MMRDA opened the technical bids submitted by three firms — TATA Projects, Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) and J Kumar Infrastructure. Their financial bids will be opened over the next three days after evaluation of their technical bids, officials said.

In April 2016, MMRDA awarded Rs 348-crore civil construction work on package-I of Metro Line 7 (from Andheri to Goregaon) to Simplex Infrastructure. The firm was supposed to construct an elevated viaduct and stations on the stretch. As per the tender, floated on January 30 that year, the firm was to complete design and balance work for a 5-km line between Goregaon and Andheri. It was also supposed to complete a part and design the balance work of four elevated stations on the stretch.

The 16.5-km-long Metro Line 7 elevated corridor is estimated to be constructed with a budget of Rs 6,074 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.