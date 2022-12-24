Mumbai Metro Line 5: MMRDA to put on hold 4-km tunnelling work as Maharashtra govt nod pending

Even as the first phase of the 24.5-kilometre-long Mumbai Metro Line 5 connecting Thane to Kalyan via Bhiwandi has gathered steam, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the agency responsible for the infrastructure development in Mumbai, will put on hold the 4-kilometre stretch in Phase 2, officials said.

The MMRDA is yet to get an official notification from the Maharashtra government to build the rail line underground from Dhamankar Naka to Temghar which is part of the 11.8-km-long second phase work from Bhiwandi to Kalyan. The construction of phase 2 will begin next year, while 70 per cent of the work of phase 1 covering Thane to Bhiwandi (12.7km) has been completed as on December 23, officials said.

“The work of the remaining elevated portion of phase 2 will be taken up instead, making way for a 4 km missing link in Metro Line 5. This would mean the metro connectivity between Bhiwandi and Kalyan will get delayed until the tunneling work is taken up which may consume another one or two years, once it gets the nod of the government,” explained an MMRDA officer.

Meanwhile, sources with the MMRDA have said that along with the Phase 2 construction of Metro Line 5, the work of Metro Line 12 from Kalyan Dombivli to Taloja will also begin next year. The 20.7-km Line 12, an extension of Metro Line 5, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,865 crore of which 3,077 crore will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The authority has appointed a general consultant and the survey and alignment drawing preparation are in progress.

The Metro Line 12, once opened to the public, is expected to carry 1.92 lakh ridership by 2031.