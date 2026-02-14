Mumbai Metro construction mishap: 1 dead, 3 injured as slab falls on vehicles in Mulund

The slab fell on an autorickshaw and a car that were passing below. (Express Photo)

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a “parapet segment” of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line-4 collapsed on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Mulund on Saturday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the slab that collapsed was a portion of a pillar that was being constructed. It fell on an autorickshaw and a car that were passing below.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster cell, the injured were immediately transported to the nearest Upasani hospital, where one of the them, Ramdhan Yadav, was declared dead. While Rajkumar Yadav, 45, is currently critical, the two other injured, Mahendra Pratap, 52, and Deepa Ruhiya, 40, are stable.