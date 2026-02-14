Mumbai Metro construction mishap: 1 dead, 3 injured as slab falls on vehicles in Mulund

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a “parapet segment” of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line-4 collapsed on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Mulund on Saturday afternoon.
According to the authorities, the slab that collapsed was a portion of a pillar that was being constructed. It fell on an autorickshaw and a car that were passing below.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster cell, the injured were immediately transported to the nearest Upasani hospital, where one of the them, Ramdhan Yadav, was declared dead. While Rajkumar Yadav, 45, is currently critical, the two other injured, Mahendra Pratap, 52, and Deepa Ruhiya, 40, are stable.
Following the incident, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the spot and called it a result of sheer negligence. “I have spoken to the local MLA. This is a case of sheer negligence. One needs to inquire whether all safety norms were followed, and why traffic on the road below was allowed to move when such work was underway. This is a case of clear negligence,” Tawde told reporters.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the Metro works, released a statement. “An incident occurred today at approximately 12:15 pm near Pier P196 of Metro Line construction works in the RAJV (Milan) stretch, close to Mulund Fire Station, where a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing auto rickshaw. The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close coordination with BMC and disaster management authorities,” the statement read.
