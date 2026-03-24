Mumbai Metro Line 3 suffers first major disruption since launch; services delayed by 30 minutes

Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) attributed the disruption to a “minor technical glitch”, stating that the issue was resolved within 10 minutes.

In one of the first major technical snags on Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aarey–Cuffe Parade), services were disrupted for around 30 minutes during Monday morning peak hours, marking the first such incident in five months since the full underground corridor became operational.

Passengers reported that trains began slowing down around 8.45 am, before stalling intermittently and moving at reduced speeds. Services in both directions were affected, leading to delays of up to half an hour for office-goers.

Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) attributed the disruption to a “minor technical glitch”, stating that the issue was resolved within 10 minutes.

However, commuters described a longer and more chaotic experience. “The metro stopped between Santa Cruz and Bandra Colony around 8.45 am. It then crawled to the station, halted for 5–7 minutes, and again moved slowly to BKC, where we were held up for about 10 minutes. The rest of the journey was normal,” commuter Maruti Naik posted on social media platform X.