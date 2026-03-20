Mumbai Metro Line 3 faces mobile network shutdown after telecom contract terminated

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Mobile connectivity on Mumbai’s underground Metro Line 3 is on the verge of a complete shutdown after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited terminated its contract with ACES India, the firm responsible for providing shared telecom infrastructure along the corridor.
The move comes amid a prolonged dispute between ACES India and telecom service providers over pricing, which had already resulted in patchy network coverage across the Aarey–Cuffe Parade stretch. With the contract now scrapped, officials indicated that the company may remove its installed infrastructure, potentially leaving the entire underground line without mobile services.
At present, limited connectivity is available only in certain sections for users of Vodafone Idea and BSNL. However, even these services are expected to be disrupted following the termination.
“The previous contractor failed to meet contractual obligations, and services have been terminated,” an MMRCL official said, adding that the agreement was based on a revenue-sharing model. The corporation was expected to earn nearly ₹24 crore annually from the arrangement, which now stands lost.
Telecom operators had earlier resisted joining the shared network, citing high charges and exploring the option of installing independent infrastructure instead. The deadlock stalled full-scale rollout of mobile services on the line.
A spokesperson for Vodafone Idea confirmed that its services on the corridor have been impacted due to the termination of ACES India’s contract, adding that the company is working with MMRCL to restore connectivity.
MMRCL is expected to initiate a fresh tender to appoint a new service provider. Until then, commuters on the city’s first fully underground metro line may have to contend with little to no mobile network, raising concerns over both convenience and safety.
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