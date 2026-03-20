Mumbai Metro Line 3 faces mobile network shutdown after telecom contract terminated

Telecom operators had earlier resisted joining the shared network, citing high charges and exploring the option of installing independent infrastructure instead. (Photo: Express Archives)

Mobile connectivity on Mumbai’s underground Metro Line 3 is on the verge of a complete shutdown after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited terminated its contract with ACES India, the firm responsible for providing shared telecom infrastructure along the corridor.

The move comes amid a prolonged dispute between ACES India and telecom service providers over pricing, which had already resulted in patchy network coverage across the Aarey–Cuffe Parade stretch. With the contract now scrapped, officials indicated that the company may remove its installed infrastructure, potentially leaving the entire underground line without mobile services.

At present, limited connectivity is available only in certain sections for users of Vodafone Idea and BSNL. However, even these services are expected to be disrupted following the termination.