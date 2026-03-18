Standing committee stalls BMC’s development plan around Metro Line 3 stations

The civic body had proposed surveying areas within a 500-metre radius of the stations to implement Transit Oriented Development (TOD).

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiMar 18, 2026 10:39 PM IST
BMCThe civic body had proposed surveying areas within a 500-metre radius of the stations to implement Transit Oriented Development (TOD).(File Photo)
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THE BMC’s proposal to prepare local area plans around 27 stations of the Colaba–SEEPZ Metro Line 3 was stalled on Wednesday, with the standing committee flagging “lack of transparency” and asking that the work be handled by MMRDA.

The civic body had proposed surveying areas within a 500-metre radius of the stations to implement Transit Oriented Development (TOD). The first phase covered four stations at an estimated cost of Rs 1.37 crore, or Rs 34.4 lakh per station, to be executed by the MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building & Research over five months.

However, corporators across parties objected to the proposal, citing the absence of a tendering process and questioning the costs.

“No transparency was maintained in the project. At present, the BMC is under financial strain… This work should be carried out by the MMRDA, who is already undertaking works on the Metro project,” said Congress leader Ashraf Azmi.

AIMIM corporator Zameer Qureshi said similar surveys around Delhi Metro stations were conducted at significantly lower costs of Rs 20–22 lakh. Shiv Sena’s Yamini Jadhav questioned the rationale of assigning the work to the BMC. “If this work is also carried out by the BMC, then what is the role of MMRDA?” she said, adding that the administration had not presented details of the plan.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda also questioned the timing. “The 27 metro stations have already been executed. Then what is the purpose of preparing such local areas plans now?” she said.

Following the objections, standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde declared the proposal “not taken”, effectively putting it on hold.

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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