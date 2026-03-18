Standing committee stalls BMC’s development plan around Metro Line 3 stations

The civic body had proposed surveying areas within a 500-metre radius of the stations to implement Transit Oriented Development (TOD).(File Photo)

THE BMC’s proposal to prepare local area plans around 27 stations of the Colaba–SEEPZ Metro Line 3 was stalled on Wednesday, with the standing committee flagging “lack of transparency” and asking that the work be handled by MMRDA.

The civic body had proposed surveying areas within a 500-metre radius of the stations to implement Transit Oriented Development (TOD). The first phase covered four stations at an estimated cost of Rs 1.37 crore, or Rs 34.4 lakh per station, to be executed by the MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building & Research over five months.

However, corporators across parties objected to the proposal, citing the absence of a tendering process and questioning the costs.