Fire at Mumbai Metro Line 2B site in Bandra; probe ordered

The fire was reported at around 10.52 pm near the flyover connecting Bandra East and West at pillar P-400 on pylon 4 on the fourth level of the structure. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

A fire broke out at the under-construction Metro Line 2B site in Mumbai’s Bandra Monday night, raising safety concerns after sparks and burning debris fell onto moving traffic below. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire was reported at around 10.52 pm near the flyover connecting Bandra East and West at pillar P-400 on pylon 4 on the fourth level of the structure. The fire led to a traffic jam that continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Fire brigade officials said the fire was extinguished by 11.30 pm.

Videos shared on social media showed a fire among the wood shuttering on the site, with cinders falling onto the road below. A worker can be seen diverting traffic away from driving under the abutting fire.