Fire at Mumbai Metro Line 2B site in Bandra; probe ordered

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A fire broke out at the under-construction Metro Line 2B site in Mumbai’s Bandra Monday night, raising safety concerns after sparks and burning debris fell onto moving traffic below. No one was injured in the fire.
The fire was reported at around 10.52 pm near the flyover connecting Bandra East and West at pillar P-400 on pylon 4 on the fourth level of the structure. The fire led to a traffic jam that continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Fire brigade officials said the fire was extinguished by 11.30 pm.
Videos shared on social media showed a fire among the wood shuttering on the site, with cinders falling onto the road below. A worker can be seen diverting traffic away from driving under the abutting fire.
While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said a detailed inquiry has been initiated into the incident.
“The incident involved wooden shuttering materials and was promptly brought under control by the site emergency response team and the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No injuries were reported, and no damage to the metro structure was reported,” said an MMRDA official.
Several residents questioned authorities over the lack of safety measures on the metro site.
“This is not a minor incident—it is a serious public safety hazard that could have caused injuries or even fatalities. Thousands of commuters use this route daily. Why were adequate fire prevention and safety measures not in place?” asked Abdul Munshi, who posted a video on social media at around 11 pm.
“There was a massive 1 km long traffic jam as the fire was being doused, after around 11.30 pm,” said Urich Kamath, who was travelling home at the time.
Line 2B, the metro line between Mandale and D N Nagar, is being executed by J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd under the supervision of AICA Consortium, the general consultant.
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