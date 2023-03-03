Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 to have first all-women stations

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7, which run on the east and west side of the suburbs between Andheri and Dahisar on the Western Express Highway and Link Road, feature the city’s first stations that are being operated by women staffers.

Akurli on line 2A and Eksar on line 7 are now being managed by women employees. This is an initiative taken by the Mumbai Metropolitian Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation (MMMOCL).

The Mumbai division suburban railway had initiated this concept at its Matunga station to bridge the gender gap. This also helped the railways to get their name in the Limca book of records.

According to the Mumbai Metro authority, the idea of having all women staffers at metro station is to empower women, which will be managed by a team of all 76 women employees on these two metro stations, from the station manager to the security staff. This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women in the transportation industry and promote gender diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and the transportation sector, as per the MMMOCL.

According to the MMMOCL and MMRDA, the all-female staff at Akurli and Eksar stations will be deployed in three shifts, Station Controller, Excess Fare Officer, Ticket Sales Officer, Shift Supervisor, Customer Care Officer, who will look after the operation of the metro system and assist passengers, Security and Housekeeping staff will ensure safe and clean environment on the stations. This initiative will highlight women’s capabilities in the transportation industry and inspire other women to pursue careers in this field.

The corporation further informed that they are not only keen on providing theor female employees a safe working environment by having seperate women changing rooms throughout our metro lines 2A and 7 but also for our female commuters by having designated women metro coaches, washrooms, and a toll-free helpline number 1800 889 0808 too.

Not only operations staff we have about 27% which is about 958 female employees working in the fields like Maintenance, HR, Finance, and admin department including outsourced staff. Maha Mumbai Metro is committed to creating a workspace where all employees feel valued and supported.

“We are proud to announce Mumbai Metro’s first all-women stations run and managed by our female employees. We believe that gender diversity in the workplace is essential for driving innovation and achieving organizational success. We hope that this initiative will inspire more women to take leadership roles in the transportation sector and contribute to the development of our nation,” said S.V.R. Srinivas, IAS, Hon. Metropolitan Commissioner